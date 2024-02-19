Love Song for Illusion Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Song for Illusion episode 13 will air on KBS2 on Monday (February 19) at 10:10 pm KST. It stars Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji, Hwang Hee, and Ji Woo. The mini-series is based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name. People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on various online platforms, such as Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

The historical fantasy romance drama premiered on Tuesday (January 2). It revolves around the romantic relationship between a woman with a dark past and a man with conflicting personalities. Screenwriter Yoon Kyung Ah prepared the script for this K-drama. Director Lee Jung Seop directed the mini-series.

Here is everything about Love Song for Illusion episode 13, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on KBS2 on Monday (February 19) at 10:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Song for Illusion episode 13:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 11:40 pm

New Zealand - 2:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:10 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week shows heart-fluttering moments between Sajo Hyun and Yeon Wol. The images highlight the innocent gaze of Yeon Wol and feature mixed feelings of Sajo Hyun. Another set of images shows the two characters searching for medicinal herbs in the forest. The viewers curiously wait to watch how two different personalities will cooperate to overcome the crisis.

The historical fantasy romance drama will showcase a tense moment between Prince Hwang Ga Ron and Yeon Wol. The followers of this K-drama can wait to watch the consequences of their deal in this chapter. Kim Dong Won, Kim Tae Woo, Woo Hyun, Kang Shin Il, Hwang Seok Jeong, and Woo Hee Jin are the supporting cast.