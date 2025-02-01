Love Scout Spoilers: Yu Eun Ho to Meet His Romantic Rival in Episode 9

Yu Eun Ho will meet his romantic rival in Love Scout episode 9, which will air on SBS on Saturday (February 1). The chapter will feature romantic tension between Yu Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yun. The newly released stills show the male lead feeling nervous about his lover interacting with her new client, who boldly flirts with Peoplez's CEO.

Love Scout episode 9 will introduce Kwak Si Yang as Jung Hyuk, the CEO of a successful interior design company. When Jung Hyuk arrives at Peoplez for a meeting with Kang Ji Yun, Yu Eun Ho stays by her side. He feels nervous seeing Jung Hyuk casually flirting with Ji Yun. His affectionate gaze turns into a wary one after closely watching the bold moves of Jung Hyuk.

When Jung Hyuk asks Ji Yun for dinner, Eun Ho tenses up and accidentally breaks the pencil in his hand. The newly released stills show Eun Ho anxiously watching his lover walking out of the room with her client.

"Following Ji Yun's jealousy, you'll be able to see Eun Ho's jealousy this time around. Please stay tuned to their romance to find out what kind of emotional ripples Jung Hyuk's arrival will trigger in Eun Ho. Actor Kwak Si Yang, who made a special appearance, effortlessly made his mark on the romance and flawlessly pulled off his role as Eun Ho's rival and spur. Please look forward to his impactful performance," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The telecast of Love Scout episode 9 was delayed for a day to avoid any dip in the viewership ratings due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The mini-series will return with the ninth episode on Saturday (February 1). People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the eighth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 9 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho enjoying their romantic dates. A photo shows the female lead brightly smiling while enjoying a day out with her lover. Another image shows Eun Ho playfully placing his finger on Ji Yun's head as she radiantly smiles. According to the production team, the romantic relationship between the couple will continue to grow through their mature love. They asked the viewers to stay tuned until the end to see what lies ahead for Eun Ho and Ji Yun.

"We hope everyone had a joyful Lunar New Year holiday. Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's teamwork has always been impeccable. Despite being outstanding actors, they continuously exchanged ideas to refine even the subtlest emotional nuances. With only four episodes left, Ji Yun and Eun Ho, who have come to care for each other, will continue to grow through their mature love. Please stay with us until the end of Love Scout," the production team shared.