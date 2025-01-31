Love Scout Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 9 will not air on SBS on Friday (January 31) at 10:00 pm KST. According to the production team, the telecast of this chapter has been rescheduled to avoid any dip in the viewership ratings due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The mini-series will return with the ninth episode on Saturday (February 1).

A special broadcast of the romantic comedy-drama will air on Friday (January 31) at 10:00 pm KST. The producers said the decision was made after analyzing the broadcasting network's programming strategy. People are usually busy with family gatherings during the Lunar New Year holiday. This could affect the viewership ratings. So, the production team decided to push the telecast of episode 9 for a day and air a special broadcast of the mini-series at its time slot.

People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the eighth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 9 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho enjoying their romantic dates. A photo shows the female lead brightly smiling while enjoying a day out with her lover. Another image shows Eun Ho playfully placing his finger on Ji Yun's head as she radiantly smiles. According to the production team, the romantic relationship between the couple will continue to grow through their mature love. They asked the viewers to stay tuned until the end to see what lies ahead for Eun Ho and Ji Yun.

"We hope everyone had a joyful Lunar New Year holiday. Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's teamwork has always been impeccable. Despite being outstanding actors, they continuously exchanged ideas to refine even the subtlest emotional nuances. With only four episodes left, Ji Yun and Eun Ho, who have come to care for each other, will continue to grow through their mature love. Please stay with us until the end of Love Scout," the production team shared.

Love Scout Episode 8 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.