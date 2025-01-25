Love Scout Episode 7 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Love Scout episode 7 aired on SBS on Friday (January 24) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea watched the seventh episode on TV or streamed it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK watched the seventh episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Love Scout episode 7 featured the romantic journey between Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon from the female lead's perspective. Ji Yoon began feeling a change after she attended the musical program with Eun Ho. The female lead struggled to focus on her work because she was always busy admiring her secretary from afar.

Gradually, her feelings for Eun Ho began to affect her work. So, she asked Mi Ae to appoint a new assistant for her. Mi Ae was curious to know the reason for Ji Yoon's special request. She asked the CEO if Eun Ho made any mistake. Ji Yoon said she wants Mi Ae to promote Eun Ho and find a new assistant for her.

For further clarification, Mi Ae met Eun Ho and asked him if everything was okay. After the chat, Eun Ho became curious about why Ji Yoon wanted a new assistant. He asked his boss about it after work. She confessed her feelings to him and said she could handle it because it was her problem.

The Separation

From the next day, Ji Yoon maintained a distance from Eun Ho. She began going to meetings alone and depending on others for work. Eun Ho calmly watched her with a confused heart. He did not know how to deal with the situation.

Woo Jung Hoon quietly watched the CEO and her secretary. He decided to confess his feelings to her and accompanied her to a meeting. After the meeting, the duo visited a restaurant. While enjoying the meal, Jung Hoon confessed his feelings to Ji Yoon. She told him how she felt for him.

Jung Hoon unexpectedly met Jung Soo Hyun in front of the school. During a casual chat, he told her about his heartbreak. She consoled him before they decided to grab a drink to change the mood. The duo shared details about their one-sided crushes. When Soo Hyun told Jung Hoon about the re-release of her secret crush's favorite movie, he suggested she ask him out for a movie date.

Soo Hyun immediately messaged Eun Ho. Eun Ho called Soo Hyun for clarification, and she did not hesitate to ask him about the movie date. He agreed without realizing how she felt about him. Ji Yoon heard about the movie date from Seo Joon during her visit to the bookstore. Seo Joon mentioned the movie date when Ji Yoon met Byeol at the bookstore and was casually chatting with her.

Love is in the Air

Ji Yoon continued avoiding Eun Ho until she realized that letting him go could be the biggest regret of her life. Eun Ho was also hesitant to open up to his boss till Lee Kang Seok encouraged him to be bold and accept his feelings. On his way to watch the movie with Soo Hyun, Eun Ho changed his mind. He turned the car and headed to the office to confess his feelings to Ji Yoon.

Unfortunately, she was not there. When Eun Ho looked around, he saw the movie's name on her screen. The secretary knew where he could find his boss. He went out looking for her and was happy to receive a call from her at the right time. Eun Ho and Ji Yoon accepted each other and locked lips. The upcoming chapter will feature the various challenges faced by the couple during office hours.