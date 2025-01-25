Love Scout Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 8 will air on SBS on Saturday (January 25) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the eighth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon will secretly start dating in Love Scout episode 8. The mini-series will follow them as the couple will enjoy the first day of their relationship. According to the production team, the followers of this mini-series can expect to watch the romantic journey between Eun Ho and Ji Yoon on Saturday.

"Day 1 of Ji Yun and Eun Ho's relationship has arrived. Please look forward to seeing how the big change in their relationship will make viewers' hearts flutter in Episode 8," the producers shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 8 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho enjoying their first day together. The images show the couple walking together while holding hands with smiles. Since they make it evident how happy they are together, it would not be easy for them to keep their romantic relationship a secret for long. The photos tease the beginning of a new journey for the couple. Will they officially become a couple in this chapter?

Love Scout Episode 8 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.