Love Scout Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 7 will air on SBS on Friday (January 24) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the seventh episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon will begin to experience affection for one another in Love Scout episode 7. The story will be narrated from the female lead's perspective. According to the production team, the followers of this mini-series can expect to watch the beginning of a real relationship for the couple this week.

"This week, the story will focus on Ji Yun as she becomes aware of her feelings for Eun Ho. The episodes will be filled with heartwarming moments that will bring a smile to viewers' faces. Please look forward to this week's broadcasts to see whether Ji Yun and Eun Ho will advance their mutual feelings to begin a real relationship," the producers shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 7 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho together. A photo shows Ji Yun standing outside on a sunny day while looking at Eun Ho sleeping inside the car. The female lead carefully tries to block the sunlight from falling on her secretary's face when she sees him asleep in the driver's seat.

Ji Yun helps Eun Ho peacefully rest as she patiently waits outside for him to wake up. The images tease the beginning of a real relationship for the couple. Will they officially become a couple in this chapter?

Love Scout Episode 7 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer viewers visual delight.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.