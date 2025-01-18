Love Scout Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 6 will air on SBS on Saturday (January 18) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the sixth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the sixth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

The surprising cliffhanger of Love Scout episode 5 left the viewers wondering how Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon will explain everything to Byeol in episode 6. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature a legendary scene between the couple as they get closer to one another.

"Another legendary scene will be created [in tonight's episode]. Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk picked this scene as one that stands out in their memory. We hope you'll make sure to tune in to Episode 6—if you don't watch it, you may regret it," the producers shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 6 Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho gazing at each other from afar while standing on opposite sides of a busy street. Will the sixth episode feature the beginning of a new relationship for the couple? Tune in to MBC on Saturday night to watch heart-fluttering scenes between Ji Yun and Eun Ho.

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.