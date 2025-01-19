Love Scout Episode 6 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions

Love Scout episode 6 aired on SBS on Saturday (January 18) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea watched the sixth episode on TV or streamed it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK watched the sixth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Kang Ji Yoon began to feel loved after spending quality time with Lee Eun Ho in Love Scout episode 6. The chapter began by teasing a past collection between Eun Ho and Ji Yoon. It featured a flashback scene that took the female lead to an emotional rollercoaster. She struggled to wake up from a nightmare that reminded her of her father's unexpected demise.

The nightmare showed people trying to escape from a building that had caught fire. A little boy crying for help captured the attention of a man running out of the building carrying his daughter. He took his daughter out and went inside in search of the boy. The man was Ji Yoon's father, who met a tragic death on that fateful night. Was that boy Eun Ho?

Previously, Eun Ho expressed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after seeing a fire engine passing by. The flashback, accompanied by the reaction scene, featured a little boy helplessly standing inside a building damaged by fire. The viewers must watch the upcoming episodes to see if Ji Yoon's father saved Eun Ho.

Love Scout Episode 6 Recap

The home date brought Eun Ho and Ji Yoon closer. Though they were worried about getting caught by Byeol, she did not suspect them. So they did not have to explain to her about the previous night. Ji Yoon was happy to know that Byeol is Eun Ho's daughter. She was excited to spend time with the little girl.

After a hectic day of work, Ji Yoon was on her way to the bookstore when she saw Byeol sitting in front of the bookstore, keenly observing something. The female lead saw the little girl watching a kitten. She felt sad for the kitten who was left alone by its parents. Ji Yoon had a heart-to-heart conversation with the little girl. She told her about her childhood and how grateful she was to be raised by her father.

When the kitten ran away, Byeol followed it and met with an accident. Ji Yoon took Byeol to the hospital and cared for the child till Eun Ho came in search of his child. Ji Yoon and Eun Ho felt a special bond while talking about Byeol. Amidst all this, the couple managed to wrap up a project successfully. As a token of gratitude, they received special tickets for a show from the client. Eun Ho and Ji Yoon went out together for a casual outing for the first time. Will they take their relationship to the next level? Watch Love Scout on Friday to see what lies ahead for the couple.

