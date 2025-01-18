Love Scout Episode 5 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Love Scout episode 5 aired on SBS on Friday (January 17) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea watched the fifth episode on TV or streamed it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK watched the fifth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Kang Ji Yun and Lee Eun Ho got in trouble after a cozy home date in Love Scout episode 5. The chapter featured a romantic tension between Kang Ji Yun and Lee Eun Ho. The CEO woke up with a strange feeling and struggled to figure out if she had a romantic dream at night. Ji Yun was curious about the night and the whereabouts of her secretary. She asked Seo Mi Ae if Eun Ho returned to the office after the welcome party. Mi Ae informed Ji Yun that everybody went home after the gathering. Still, she confirmed it with her secretary.

Ji Yun asked Eun Ho if he returned to the office after the team dinner, and he said no. She felt happy and began focussing on her work. However, the CEO struggled to concentrate as her focus was on Eun Ho. She kept observing and admiring him from afar while sitting in her cabinet. During the daily briefing, the female lead struggled to hide her feelings for Eun Ho.

When her secretary went out after the briefing while attending a client call, she noticed the sticker on his phone was missing. Later the same day, Ji Yun saw the sticker under the table. She suddenly remembered everything about the previous night. She realized that the sticker came out while they were together in the office at night.

The Romantic Tension

Ji Yun did not go straight to Eun Ho and confront him. She stayed calm and waited for him to reach out to her. When her secretary approached her to ask about dinner, she confronted him. Ji Yun asked Eun Ho about the previous night. The male lead assured her he would only remember what she wanted him to remember.

The next day, Jung Seo Joon and Lee Byeol had a sleepover at school. She wished her father a romantic Friday night before leaving. When Mi Ae heard about it, she suggested a team gathering at her house. Since she is not a good cook, Eun Ho said he would host the gathering with a home-cooked meal. Though he insisted his boss join, she refused to attend the event.

After a hectic day of work, Ji Yun wanted to stay at home. But when the CEO became hungry, she remembered Eun Ho's invitation. The female lead went to her secretary's house with a cake. Upon reaching there, Ji Yun heard from Eun Ho that the meeting had been canceled. She was about to leave the place when her secretary requested her to stay for a home-cooked meal.

The couple enjoyed a meal together and chatted till Eun Ho received a call. When he returned after hanging up the call, he saw Ji Yun sleeping on the couch. He made her feel comfortable and stayed up all night, helping her sleep well. Ji Yun and Eun Ho got into trouble after the children returned home. When they woke up, it was time for the kids to return home. To avoid any misunderstanding, Ji Yun and Eun Ho took the lift and met the kids on the lift.