Love Scout Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 5 will air on SBS on Friday (January 17) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the fifth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of Love Scout episode 4, the viewers are eager to know if romance is on the plate for Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon in episode 5. According to the production team, the followers of this mini-series can expect intense tension between the couple this week.

"In Episode 5, the intense tension between Ji Yun and Eun Ho continues. What happened last night, and how will it affect their relationship? To find out, please get ready for your heart to flutter and tune in to tonight's episode," the producers shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 5 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho back in office, focussing on their works. A photo shows Eun Ho lost in thoughts while looking afar. The second image focuses on Ji Yun struggling to concentrate on her work. She seems busy gazing at Eun Ho and watching his moves rather than doing her job.

The female lead remembers everything about the night before and feels embarrassed to face her secretary. Since Ji Yun was unsure if it was a dream or a memory, she asked Eun Ho whether he had come to the office after the welcome party or went home. The secretary calmly informs his boss that he did not come back home. Ji Yun feels relaxed after hearing his reply till she remembers everything.

When the female lead recollects everything that happened between them after the party, she confronts Eun Ho. She asks her secretary how much he remembers about the night. He replies with another question, asking her how much he wants her to remember.

Love Scout Episode 5 Spoilers

The production team has teased an interesting home date between Ji Yun and Eun Ho. They asked the viewers to tune in to SBS on Friday to see why Ji Yun stepped in for a team gathering at Eun Ho's place. The audiences can expect to see the onscreen couple spending time together at the warm house while enjoying a home-cooked meal.

"Today, Ji Yun visits Eun Ho's house. There is an interesting backstory behind why Ji Yun, who usually despises gatherings and social events, goes to Eun Ho's home. We hope viewers will look forward to seeing what kind of Friday night the two will spend together in Eun Ho's warm and welcoming home," the producers shared.

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.