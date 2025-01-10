Love Scout Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 3 will air on SBS on Friday (January 10) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the third episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the first episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

The third episode of Love Scout will feature the beginning of a romantic journey between Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon. According to the production team, viewers can expect to watch heart-fluttering scenes between Eun Ho and Ji Yoon. The couple will get closer while working together and learn new things about each other.

"Ji Yun and Eun Ho, who were full of prejudice against each other due to their terrible first impressions, will begin to gradually learn new things about one another that they didn't know. As the distance between their hearts closes, their story will deliver explosive bursts of romance dopamine. Please look forward to today's episode," the production team shared.

Love Scout Episode 3 Preview

The newly released stills show Ji Yun and Eun Ho sitting beside one another while waiting for ddukbokki (a Korean spicy rice cake dish). A photo shows Ji Yun looking at the dish while Eun Ho calmly observes her. Another still shows the female lead getting ready to dig in. She ties her hair into a small pony and asks her secretary to try the dish.

A picture of Eun Ho gulping fruit juice indicates he cannot handle spice. It shows him trying to ease the pain by drinking the juice. Ji Yun struggles to hold back her laughter, seeing her secretary in pain after tasting ddukbokki. She bursts into laughter, seeing his struggling expression.

Love Scout Episode 2 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 3: