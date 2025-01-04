Love Scout Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 2 will air on SBS on Saturday (January 4) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the first episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

The second episode of Love Scout will reveal how Lee Eun Ho became CEO Kang Ji Yoon's secretary. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch Eun Ho working for Ji Yoon with a smile. He works hard as a secretary to make a fresh start despite receiving harsh treatment from Ji Yoon.

"Episode 2 will reveal how Eun Ho became Ji Yoon's secretary. The episode will also depict the office life of Eun Ho, who works hard to make a fresh start as her secretary, and Ji Yoon, who doesn't take kindly to him," the production team shared.

Love Scout Episode 2 Preview

The newly released stills show Eun Ho trying to impress Ji Yoon as her new secretary. He does everything according to her taste. Eun Ho seeks help from CFO Mi Ae to understand Ji Yoon's lifestyle. He gathers all possible details about her, from her coffee preference to how she organizes her files.

Although Eun Ho does everything to win Ji Yoon's favor, the CEO does not go easy on her new secretary. For instance, Eun Ho is personally busy and delivers a cup of coffee to his new boss. Ji Yoon tastes the coffee and throws it in the trash. No matter how hard Eun Ho tries, Ji Yoon maintains a distance from him.

Love Scout Episode 2 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer warmth and joy to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 2: