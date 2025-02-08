Love Scout Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 11 will air on SBS on Saturday (February 8) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will troubled moments for Kang Ji Yun. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch Eun Ho staying by Ji Yun's side during hard times in the upcoming chapter.

People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the tenth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 11 Preview

The preview teases trouble for Ji Yun as it shows the CEO being confronted by several employees and media persons. During this hard time, Eun Ho stays by her side and helps her calmly sort things out. The viewers can expect to watch the couple getting closer to one another in the upcoming episode.

Love Scout Episode 8 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.