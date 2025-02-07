Love Scout Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 10 will air on SBS on Friday (February 7) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a tense confrontation between Kang Ji Yun and Hye Jin. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch an intense rivalry between the two women in the upcoming chapter.

People in Korea can watch the tenth episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the tenth episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 10 Preview

The newly released stills show the intense rivalry between Kang Ji Yun and Hye Jin heating up in the upcoming chapter. The first few images feature self-assured Hye Jin as she confidently waits for the results of her premeditated moves. In the previous episode, she secretly met Next's executives and presented them with the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of CEO. Hye Jin persuaded the executives to rally votes while choosing the candidate and doing it in her favor.

However, the photos of Ji Yun highlight her confidence. It shows her determination to secure the deal without any trouble. The Peoplez CEO confidently waits for the final results because she believes that a crisis management expert with exceptional skills in handling media is what Next needs to retain its image.

Meanwhile, another set of stills focuses on the relationship between Byeol and Ji Yun. Byeol meets Ji Yun at the bookstore and shares a secret with her. Together, they go out for a walk and have a serious conversation. The viewers can expect a growing bond between the two in the upcoming chapter.

Love Scout Episode 8 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer visual delight to the viewers.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied. We hope audiences welcome the new year with the joy and warmth of Love Scout," the producers commented.