Love Scout Episode 1: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 1 will air on SBS on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the first episode of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

The first episode of Love Scout will introduce actor Lee Hee Joon as Peter Kwon, the Asian F1 team's chief designer. It will feature his meeting with CEO Kang Ji Yoon (portrayed by Han Ji Min). The newly released stills feature Ji Yoon approaching Kwon with a proposal while watching the racing cars designed by him speeding through the tracks.

Ji Yoon interacts with Kwon with a determination to recruit him. Since the female lead does not receive a direct answer from the chief designer, she decides to follow him. The preview features Ji Yoon and Kwon sitting apart in the stands. Ji Yoon tries to convince Kwon when he flips through a book.

"We want to express our gratitude to Lee Hee Joon for giving an outstanding performance despite his brief appearance. This scene, which opens the long-awaited first episode, will introduce the viewers to the fascinating world of headhunting and highlight just how competent Ji Yoon is as a CEO. Please look forward to the premiere of Love Scout, which offers romance and a look into various professions through the story of a headhunting company," the production team shared.

Love Scout Episode 1 Preview

Ahead of the premiere, the production team of Love Scout has released several stills featuring the first meeting between Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min as HR Manager Yoo Eun Ho and CEO Kang Ji Yoon from the headhunting firm People's. The images feature a tense confrontation between the two characters. A photo shows Ji Yoon furiously looking at Eun Ho while clutching his business card. Eun Ho responds to her piercing glare with an unwavering look.

As the youngest HR manager at Hansoo Electronics, Eun Ho is determined to prevent employees from leaving the company. He meets Ji Yoon after she targets one of the company's key employees. Ji Yoon tries to secure an employee's resignation, and Eun Ho does everything to block the move.

Love Scout Episode 1 Spoilers

Love Scout cast member Ji Min shared her thoughts about filming this SBS romance drama. According to the actress, she could connect with the people on set from the first day of filming because the set was filled with consideration and warmth.

"Today was the first day of filming, and the scene wasn't too heavy, so it felt comfortable. It was also the first day many staff members worked together, and the set was warm and full of consideration for each other. It gave me the sense that this will be a fun set and helped me connect more with Ji Yoon," Ji Min shared.

Cast member Jun Hyuk said he had a great time filming the mini-series because of the friendly atmosphere on set. Actress Kim Yoon Hye thanked the staff members for being welcoming, fantastic, and helpful during the production.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 1: