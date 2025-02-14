Love Scout Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Scout episode 12 will air on SBS on Friday (February 14) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the serene and peaceful moments between Kang Ji Yun and Lee Eun Ho. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a perfect ending for the couple.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the finale of this romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Scout Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Love Scout Episode 12 Preview

The preview shows serene and peaceful moments between Lee Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yun. The newly released stills focus on the cost mornings and rainy dates between the couple. It shows the duo embracing the warmth and excitement of their daily lives without any stress or tension of challenging times.

"Today, Love Scout comes to an end. Please stay tuned to see what perfect ending Ji Yun and Eun Ho will create. We promise to deliver a time that will feel like a gift that exceeds your expectations," the producers shared.

Love Scout Episode 12 Spoilers

The production team teased heart-fluttering moments between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho. The producers said Love Scout will offer a visual delight.

"Love Scout is a romance drama that offers more heart-fluttering moments and visual delight than any other. We are confident it will leave viewers 200 percent satisfied," the producers commented.