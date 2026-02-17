Bloody Flower Episode 5 and 6: Everything We Know So Far

Bloody Flower episodes 5 and 6 will air on Disney+ on Wednesday (February 18) at 4:00 pm KST. The crime thriller drama starring Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, and Keum Sae Rok will focus on the legal battle between Park Han Joon and Cha Yi Yeon. After proving the miraculous effects of his cure, Lee Woo Gyeom seemed happy. Viewers are now curious to know how the result of the medical trial procedure will impact the serial murder case.

Previously, the public and the judiciary were left in unprecedented confusion. There was a heated debate about whether Woo Gyeom is a serial killer or a saviour. If public opinion changes, there will be pressure on the judiciary, which will result in Han Joon's victory. Since Yi Yeon is in no mood to accept defeat, she is expected to plan her next move. The cliffhanger of episode 4 also teased troubled moments for Han Joon.

Here is everything to know about Bloody Flower episodes 5 and 6, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Disney+ and Kocowa.

This South Korean mystery thriller drama is based on the novel The Flower of Death by Lee Dong Geon. It premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday (February 4) at 4:00 pm KST. The mini-series follows a serial killer who claims to hold a cure for all incurable diseases. Episode 1 introduced viewers to Ryeoun as Lee Woo Gyeom, a serial killer with exceptional medical skills.

Actor Sung Dong Il appears in the K-drama as Park Han Joon, a lawyer who protects the killer to save the life of his sick daughter. Actress Geum Sae Rok portrays Cha Yi Yeon, a privileged prosecutor who must prove her worth through a death penalty case. The other cast members include Shin Seung Hwan as Journalist Jo Woo Chul, and Jeong So Ri as ally Yoon Min Kyung. It features the confrontation and tension between Yi Yeon, Han Joon, and Woo Gyeom.