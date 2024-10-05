Love Next Door Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Next Door episode 15 will air on tvN on Saturday (October 5) at 9:20 pm KST. It will feature a retirement party for Bae Geun Sik. Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu will enjoy the family gathering with their loved ones. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (August 11) at 9:20 pm KST. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it. The K-drama stars Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. It features the real-life romance between the onscreen couple. The supporting casts include Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joo, and Jeon Seok Ho.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Next Door Episode 15:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Next Door producers released a new set of images ahead of the telecast. These stills feature a special gathering for Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo with their loved ones. Bae Geun Sik enjoys quality time with his family and friends. The images capture Geun Sik's bittersweet smile as he closes his restaurant for the last time. Bae Seok Ryu, Bae Dong Jin, and Na Mi Sook proudly look at him.

"I hope you enjoy the last two episodes with a relaxed mind and the sweet moments of Seung Hyo and Seok Ryu, who have come a long way. Seeing viewers relate to the drama and find comfort in it has energized me. Thank you very much for loving and caring for Love Next Door so far," Jung So Min shared.

Another set of stills features a smitten and lovey-dovey onscreen couple. An image shows Seung Hyo attempting to propose to Seok Ryu. They have a serious discussion about their future and stay close to one another.

"Although Choi Seung Hyo's proposal to Bae Seok Ryu seemed to have succeeded, the conflict between their two moms became an unexpected obstacle. Please stay tuned to find out whether both Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu's love and Na Mi Sook and Seo Hye Sook's friendship will be able to remain intact," the production team shared.