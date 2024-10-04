The Judge From Hell Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell, episode 5, will air on SBS TV on Friday (October 4) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Han Da On and Kang Bit Na. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will take a new and different direction in their relationship. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for The Judge From Hell episode 5 show Han Da On carrying unconscious Kang Bit Na on his back and rushing out of the apartment building. The female lead regains consciousness after she gets treatment at the emergency room. The images also show Bit Na in a hospital gown. Watch the mini-series on Friday to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"In Episode 5, which airs tomorrow, Kang Bit Na and Han Da On's relationship will take a new and different direction. Through their flexible yet deep acting and expressiveness, Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young captured the spicy and sweet dynamic between their two characters. We ask that viewers please look forward to it," the production team shared.