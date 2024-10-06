Love Next Door Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Next Door episode 16 will air on tvN on Sunday (October 6) at 9:20 pm KST. It will focus on the fate of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (August 11) at 9:20 pm KST. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it. The K-drama stars Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. It features the real-life romance between the onscreen couple. The supporting casts include Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joo, and Jeon Seok Ho.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Next Door Episode 16:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Love Next Door cast shared their final thoughts about the mini-series ahead of the finale. Jung Hae In became emotional when he said it was sad that the drama was ending. Jung So Min said she could never let go of this mini-series. Kim Ji Eun shared that she will cherish this show for a long time and occasionally reminisce about it. Yun Ji On said he feels grateful to the viewers who loved the K-drama and made it a big hit.

"Viewers can expect warm and beautiful moments between Seung Hyo, Seok Ryu, and their families. Please also pay attention to the affectionate love between Mo Eum's family, Dan Ho, and Yeon Do," Jung Hae In shared.