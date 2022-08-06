Love Mechanics 2022 Ending, Episode 10 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Love Mechanics 2022 will end with episode 10, which could reveal the fate of Vee and Mark. The finale of this Thai BL drama will air on WeTV Saturday, August 13, at 9 pm ICT. The last episode will air with live reactions from cast members, a photo section, and interaction with the cast members.

BL drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, and South Korea, can be a part of the special live broadcast next week. The ticket sales for this show will begin on Sunday, August 7, at 10 pm ICT through www.zipeventapp.com.

We TV announced on Friday, August 5, that the ticket sales for the final episode would begin a day later. The ticket sales will begin on Sunday, August 7, instead of Saturday, August 6. The broadcasting channel announced on the official Twitter page of the broadcasting channel.

"This is an announcement about rescheduling the ticket sales date #LoveMechanicsFinalEP from Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. via: https://zipeventapp.com See you on August 13!!!", the tweet read.

Love Mechanics 2022 Ending

The Thai BL drama, Love Mechanics 2022, is coming to an end soon, and the viewers are curious to know if Vee will get his happy ending with Mark. The onscreen couple rekindled their relationship in episode 8. They will inform their parents about it in chapter 9.

Although the friends of Vee and Mark were happy to see them together again, it remains to be seen if Mark's parents will approve of their relationship. It could be hard for the onscreen couple to convince Mark's father. But they could find a way out to do so.

The last episode of this Thai BL drama might also reveal the fate of Ploy. She broke up with Torn in episode 7 and stayed beside Vee as his good friend. She may find the love of her life towards the end of this mini-series.

How to Watch Love Mechanics Episode 10?

The Thai BL drama will return with episode 9 this week and air the last episode next week. The finale was initially planned to air on Saturday, August 6, and the telecast got postponed later. The followers of this mini-series will have to wait until August 13 to watch the ending of this drama.

The ending will air with the live reaction of the cast members on Major Cineplex Ratchayothin on August 13. Those who cannot attend the show in person can watch the chapter on WeTV. International fans can watch the finale with subtitles on various streaming platforms.