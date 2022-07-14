Love Mechanics Episode 6 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Love Mechanics episode 6 will air on WeTV Saturday, July 16, at 9 pm ICT, and the upcoming chapter will show Vee confronting Mark during a trip with their friends. The onscreen couple may get involved in a heated argument. It could eventually lead to a breakup.

When Vee met Mark for the first time, he was only a fresher who had a crush on his senior. Gradually, he became a popular student in the institute with many admirers. So, Vee felt insecure whenever he saw Mark with another man.

Vee was not happy to see Mark with Nuea in episode 5. Although Mark noticed Vee's unhappiness, he could not disobey Nuea. So, he continued working with the senior. They made tarts as an offering and shared some with their friends. Unfortunately, Vee did not get it because Lee took two tart pieces.

Mark had a tart piece saved for his secret lover. He thought of giving it to his lover. However, Nuea asked him to help him. Vee tried to stop Mark from accompanying Nuea by offering a helping hand to his classmate. But Nuea wanted to spend time with Mark. So, he did not let Vee come in between them.

A Sweet Confession

As Vee walked out after making an excuse, Mark followed him and gave him the tart he made for his lover. The onscreen couple spent some time together teasing each other. Mark then shared a photo of the dessert on his social media page. Yiwaa noticed the picture and realized it was the tart Mark secretly kept in his bag.

Yiwaa might become suspicious about the relationship between Mark and Vee. She expected Mark to fall in love with Nuea since she knew about her classmate's secret crush on the junior. She could hide things from Nuea in fear of a fight between two of his friends.

The most eye-catching part of the story was Mark's indirect confession to Vee. The first year told his senior how he felt about him. He also lets his lover know that he can wait for him to confess his love. The couple shared some time towards the end of episode 5.

What to Expect in Love Mechanics Episode 6?

The promo for this week of Love Mechanics 2022 shows Vee confronting Mark after seeing him lying on top of somebody. Mark tries to explain the situation to Mark and asks him if he thinks it is easy to get him. For which Mark replies by saying that's why they are together now. The reply could lead to a heated argument between the onscreen couple, and they may eventually break up.

Speculations suggest that Vee will rekindle his relationship with Ploy after she requests him for a reunion. If the rumors come true, then the onscreen couple might take a break from their relationship.

How to Watch?

The Thai BL drama Love Mechanics season 2 will return with episode 6 on WE TV Saturday, July 16, at 9 pm ICT. People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.