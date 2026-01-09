Love Me Episodes 7 and 8 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Me episodes 7 and 8 will air on JTBC on Friday (January 9) at 8:50 pm KST. Seo Jun Kyung will meet Ju Do Hyun's ex-girlfriend, Im Yoon Joo (portrayed by Gong Sung Ha), in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, the first meeting between the two women will be marked as a significant point, which will shape the direction of their respective loves.

The newly released stills show the first meeting between Jun Kyung and Yoon Joo, Daniel's mother. In the photos, Yoon Joo greets Jin Kyung in a calm and composed posture. But Jun Kyung seems frustrated after seeing her boyfriend's former lover. K-drama fans are curious to know how Yoon Joo's arrival will impact the relationship between Do Hyun and Jun Kyung.

"The scene where Jun Kyung meets Yoon Joo marks a significant moment where Do Hyun's past and present truly intersect. The fact that Daniel is openly hostile toward Jun Kyung is also an important element in this dynamic. Please look forward to seeing how the choices made by Jun Kyung, Do Hyun, and Yoon Joo will shape the direction of their respective loves," the production team teased.

Here is everything to know about Love Me episodes 7 and 8, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch two new episodes on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Love Me episodes 7 and 8

For Seo Jun Seo and Ji Hye On, the upcoming two episodes will reveal how their relationships change after the kiss. Cast member Lee Si Woo asked viewers to closely watch the new chapters to know what choices they will make after the unexpected turn of events.

"Please watch to see how their relationship changes after the kiss, as well as Jun Seo's growth as he becomes increasingly small and flawed while comparing himself to Hye On. Please keep an eye on what choices these two make after the belief that they knew each other better than anyone begins to crumble. I hope viewers will look forward to the tender, poignant moments of youth that Jun Seo and Hye On will create together," the actor shared.

Love Me is an ongoing JTBC drama starring Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun, Jang Hye Jin, Kim Shana, Lee Ji Hye, Oh Dong Min, Park Sung Yeon, and Jung Seung Gil. Hyun Jin portrays Jun Kyung, an obstetrician-gynecologist. Chang Ryul plays Do Hyun, Jun Kyung's neighbour. Moon Woo Jin appears as Daniel, Do Hyun's son.

The mini-series is the remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch. It revolves around the life of successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) Jun Kyung and her family. The JTBC drama tells the story of a relatable family, in which each member begins their own journey of personal growth and love. It premiered on Friday (December 19) at 8:50 pm KST.