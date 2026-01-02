Love Me Episodes 5 and 6 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love Me episodes 5 and 6 will air on JTBC on Friday (January 2) at 8:50 pm KST. The upcoming two episodes will feature the first meeting between Seo Jun Kyung and Ju Do Hyun's son Daniel. During the awkward meeting, Do Hyun introduces Daniel to Jun Kyung. According to the production team, the chapters will feature the realistic emotions of the difficult meeting.

The newly released stills show Do Hyun introducing Jun Kyung as his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Jun Kyung tries to impress Daniel with her cooking skills. She prepares food for him and gets ready to enjoy the meal together with Do Hyun and Daniel. But things take an unexpected turn after Jun Kyung spills something on herself and Do Hyun gets up to check her. Daniel feels frustrated watching them.

"Knowing that loving a child's father means embracing the child as well, Jun Kyung resolves to understand not just Do Hyun as an individual but the whole of his life. It was a moment that required great courage and honesty from Jun Kyung as well. This dinner is a difficult meeting for all three, capturing realistic emotions where tension and anxiety take precedence over heart-fluttering excitement. Please stay tuned to see what kind of hurdle the child's presence creates for this romance and how Jun Kyung and Do Hyun work through this relationship—the realistic love of adults in their thirties," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Love Me episodes 5 and 6, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch two new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Love Me will also focus on the romantic relationship between Seo Jin Ho and Jin Ja Young. The newly released stills introduce them as a couple as they are seen having a meal, wearing matching t-shirts. However, the atmosphere suddenly changes after Jin Ho's sister-in-law, Kim Mi Kyung, unexpectedly visits him with some food. A photo captures her shocking expression after seeing her brother-in-law enjoying time with another woman.

"Jin Ho and Ja Young's love is the first step toward their own happiness after loss. However, the sister-in-law's appearance will show that his choice is by no means an issue that concerns only the individuals involved. How his daughter Jun Kyung and son Jun Seo react when they learn of their father's new love is also a crucial hurdle that the romance of his life's second act must overcome. Please stay tuned to see the real-world obstacles and changes that follow in the broadcast," the producers explained.

Love Me is an ongoing JTBC drama starring Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun, Jang Hye Jin, Kim Shana, Lee Ji Hye, Oh Dong Min, Park Sung Yeon, and Jung Seung Gil. Hyun Jin portrays Jun Kyung, an obstetrician-gynecologist. Chang Ryul plays Do Hyun, Jun Kyung's neighbour. Moon Woo Jin appears as Daniel, Do Hyun's son.

The mini-series is the remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch. It revolves around the life of successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) Jun Kyung and her family. The JTBC drama tells the story of a selfish family, in which each member begins their own journey of personal growth and love. It premiered on Friday (December 19) at 8:50 pm KST.