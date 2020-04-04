Two coronavirus patients and a family member were ordered to wear tracking devices and isolate themselves by circuit judges in Louisville. Health officials found out that all of them have been going in public against the medical advice.

Courts can now issue health-related civil orders as Judge Charles Cunningham issued two orders when residents who tested positive refused to isolate themselves. Seven people have died in Jefferson County and 18 across Kentucky due to coronavirus as of Tuesday.

"The home incarceration program is well-suited for this. It provides us with the proper amount of distancing. We can monitor activity after (the monitoring device) gets affixed to them ... to make sure they're not further affecting the community," said Amy Hess, city's chief public servant.

Residents ordered to self-isolate found roaming outside

The two people used to live together who were recently ordered to isolate themselves. Only one of them was tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them were found outside the house while one was walking around and another was on a phone call, said Cunningham to Courier-Journal.

Even though libraries, community centres, the zoo and parks have been closed down, most of the citizens are not taking guidelines seriously. The police officer who was sent to attach ankle monitors to the people who were ordered to isolate is down with 101-degree fever. He is also being tested for coronavirus.

First responders recommended to wear protective equipment

Metro Police chief Steve Conrad and Hess are scared of the spread of the virus among first responders like health workers, firefighters and police officers. Especially when hospitals have a surge in coronavirus patients. One police officer and two firefighters have been tested positive in the city so far.

Tracy Dotson spokesman for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 informed that Corrections Officers have not received protective equipment as Louisville Metro Police Department officers did. "It would make me nervous if I showed up in a paper mask and some safety goggles and I saw the two guys there to work with me from different agencies in full respirators," he said. Medical professionals recommended first responders to wear protective equipment like gown, goggles, gloves and a mask.

Angela McCormick was the first Chief Judge of Jefferson Circuit to order an individual to stay at home for 14 days on March 21. The order states that any violation of this may lead to his arrest and criminal charges. Metro corrections were responsible to fit him the global-positioning device and it will be constantly monitored to ensure he stays home.