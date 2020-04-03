US President Donald Trump underwent a coronavirus test for the second time and tested negative. He wanted to try out the new test kit that provides results in 15 minutes out of curiosity, he said at a press meet.

"I did take a test. It took me literally a minute to take it (the test). I guess it was just 14 or 15 minutes to come up with the conclusion. And it said the President tested negative for COVID-19. I think that is the second one, I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. I have done both (testing methods) and I can say the second one is much more pleasant," he said.

Trump underwent a test for coronavirus last month after he came in contact with an officer from Brazil who had tested positive for COVID -19. But after the test, it was revealed that Trump tested negative.

The second test was taken by Trump as he wanted to test the convenience and effectiveness of a new kit released by Abbott Laboratories that offers results in 15 minutes or less.

Speaking about US steps to provide protection to people from coronavirus, Trump said people can wear masks if they want to, but scarves work well too.

Dr Deborah Birx, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, warned people against "getting a false sense of security" that they are protected from the virus by wearing a mask. There are plenty of other ways in which infections can occur, she said.

Referring to the decisions of some states to release low-key criminals from jail, Trump said his administration was looking into laws to see if such releases can be stopped.

"Some people getting out (of prison) are very serious criminals in some states, and I don't like that. I don't like it," Trump said.

Vice-President Mike Pence spoke about the government's plan to reimburse hospitals for conducting tests and treating coronavirus patients without insurance.

"We don't want any American to worry about the cost of getting tests or the costs of getting treatment," he said, assuring compensation to hospitals.

As on April 3, the US reported 245,442 confirmed cases and 6,098 deaths.