Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2023 will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in mid-June. The musical event will be held offline for the first time in four years to celebrate the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year. The program was held online in the last four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Popular K-pop bands and artists, including NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, STAYC, aespa, Sung Si Kyung, Gummy, and Crush, will perform live onstage during the concert.

The 32nd annual Lotte Duty Free Family Concert will be held as a three-day event in June. It was held for the first time in 2006. Lotte Duty Free organizes the event annually. The concert will begin on June 16 and end on June 18. Here is the first lineup of performers:

Lineup

The Family Concert will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on June 16 at 7.30 pm KST. NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, STAYC, aespa, KINGDOM, and Lee Chae Yeon will perform live onstage on the first day of the event.

Sung Si Kyung, Gummy, Crush, Jukjae, ITZY, and ENHYPEN will take the stage on the second day. The musical event will begin at 6 pm KST on June 17.

The third and final day of the concert will feature the performances of Young Tak, Lee Chan Won, Jang Min Ho, Jang Yoon Jung, Jin Si Mon, and Song Ga In. The concert goers can enjoy the event from 6 pm KST.

Tickets

People who spend US$ 300, US$ 500, US$ 900, or more at Myeong-dong flagship of Lotte Duty Free, its World Tower, Incheon International Airport, and online stores can enjoy the family concert for free. These customers will receive complimentary tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

The organizers introduce additional ticket giveaway events for domestic and international customers using various Lotte Duty Free channels. They are currently working closely with organizations, like the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Visit Korea Committee, and the Korea Tourism Organization, to attract overseas visitors to the event.

Lotte Free Duty is planning a tour package in collaboration with domestic and international local travel agencies to encourage group tourism from regions such as China, Japan, the Middle East, and South East Asia to visit Korea and enjoy the concert.

"As this is a Family Concert that returns after the pandemic transitions to endemic status, I hope it will be an occasion where global customers can enjoy the return to their normal lives. Lotte Duty Free will continue to present content that contributes to the globalization of K-culture as we strive to attract foreign tourists," Lotte Duty Free CEO Kim Joo Nam said.

Nearly a million Koreans and international guests attended the family concert when it was held offline last time. Meanwhile, the online concert attracted over three million music lovers across the globe.