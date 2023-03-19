K.One Festa Qatar 2023: How to Watch, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

K.One Festa Qatar 2023 will take place at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall in Qatar in May. It will be held as a two-day event over the weekend and feature the live onstage performances of popular K-pop idols, including iKON, EVERGLOW, and P1Harmony. The music festival will also allow the attendees to experience the K-Culture through the event.

The first-ever K-pop festival in the country will allow the attendees to meet and greet several artists, including the members of iKON and EVERGLOW. The final lineup of performers this year will be revealed in the upcoming days. The organizers will share details of the ticket sales next week. HANARO Events is organizing the event in collaboration with EMFFL Entertainment.

The music festival was initially scheduled to take place in the last week of April. The organizers rescheduled the event to mid-May for better experience and enjoyment, the organizers shared through the official Instagram page. The event will take place on May 19 and 20.

Lineup

"High-quality music and performance, raking all rookie awards since the debut and becoming the top icon of K-pop, iKON will be on K.One Festa Qatar 2023", announced the organizers.

The organizers described EVERGLOW as a powerful girl group with unique music, fancy visuals, and a strong spirit. According to the organizing team, P1Harmony is a K-pop boy band with a strong global influence. They have stayed on top of the Hot Single Sales chart in the US, proving their ability to win music lovers across the world.

Fans Reactions

K-pop fans in Qatar are excited to enjoy the first-ever music festival in the country. They shared their excitement online. Here are a few of them:

I am so happy. The dates work for people whom will be traveling for Eid holidays.

I cannot wait for the live onstage performances of these amazing groups. I am excited to know the final lineup.

I have booked my flight and hotel for the event. I hope the event goes well and everybody have a good time.