MBC Idol Radio Live in Japan 2023: How to Watch, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

MBC Idol Radio Live in Japan 2023 will take place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall Exhibition Halls 1-3 in Tokyo l, Japan, in the first week of April. The musical event will be held on the weekend, making it convenient for everybody to enjoy the live stage performance of popular K-pop bands, including iKON, ASTRO, and ONEUS.

MBC's Idol Radio is hosting the music festival, which will take place as a two-day event over the weekend. Hers is everything about the upcoming event, including the dates, lineup, ticket sales, and live stream details.

Date, Time, and Lineup

MBC Idol Radio Live in Japan will take place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall Exhibition Halls 1-3 in Tokyo l, Japan, on April 1 and 2. The musical festival will begin at 6 pm JST on Saturday. It will feature the live onstage performances of iKON, ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha, VIVIZ, ONEUS, LIMELIGHT, and n.SSign.

The music festival will return with another set of artists on the second day. LIL LEAGUE and DEEP YUICHIRO will perform at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall on Sunday from 6 pm JST.

Ticket Sales

The price for premium tickets starts from Â¥16,500 (approximately US$ 125), and general ticket rates start from Â¥13,500 (around US$ 103). Fans of iKON, ASTRO, and ONEUS enjoyed the pre-sale benefits as the tickets were available to pre-order through the official Fanclub.

General ticket sales will begin on Thursday, March 23, at 10 am. K-pop fans can purchase the tickets through Play guide: Lawson Ticket.

Live Stream Details

K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of MBC Radio.

Here is the Official Trailer