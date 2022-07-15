Long Island Suffers Fifth Shark Attack: Two Tourists Bitten By A Shark In A Day, Here's What Survivors Say (WATCH)

New York's Long Island has witnessed the fifth shark attack in the past two weeks. Two tourists were bitten by a shark on Wednesday. Suffolk County police identified the last victim as a 49-year-old man from Arizona, who was attacked after 6 pm when he was standing in the waist-deep water on Fire Island's Seaview Beach.

The police also revealed that the shark bit the man on the left wrist after coming up from behind. However, the victim somehow managed to walk out of the water. Later, he was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, where it was declared that he didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Shark attacks in Long Island have been coming in high frequency. The previous attack came a mere 12 hours after a 41-year-old paddleboarder was bitten by a suspected tiger shark before being washed safely ashore Wednesday morning near Smith Point Beach. The person punched the shark to break away, according to USA Today.

The first attack took place on June 30 as near Jones Beach a 37-year-old swimmer was bitten on his right foot. After four days, near Ocean Beach on Fire Island, another lifeguard was attacked by a shark.

Go In The Ocean With A Partner

Police officials are advising people to go in the ocean with a partner not alone. Visitors are also being suggested to go to a protected beach where are lifeguards.

"If you're gonna go in the ocean, it's good to go with a partner. Always go on a protected beach where there are lifeguards, always stay together and be conscious of your surroundings. If you do those things, you will be safe," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told NBC New York.

Shark Could Be 5-Foot-Long

On Wednesday, another swimmer Shawn Donnelly was bitten by a shark earlier in the morning. Donnelly, who was bitten while surfing off nearby Smith Point County Park in Shirley around 7:30 am, claims that shark could be 5-foot-long sand tiger shark.

