Long Island Double Murder: Heroic Father Who Died in LI Mansion was Shielding his Girlfriend from Her Ex-Husband

A Long Island man, Kenneth Pohlman, 53, was honored at his funeral on Tuesday after being tragically shot alongside his girlfriend by her jealous ex-husband. Pohlman was remembered as a devoted father who loved his children, sports, and the gym. He died trying to protect Kelly Coppola, the "love of his life," during the violent incident last Wednesday night in their St. James home.

Hundreds gathered at St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville to mourn Pohlman. His mother, Dorothy, delivered a tearful eulogy, sharing memories of her son and expressing the pain of losing her "first baby boy." "You were so proud of all your children," she read. "Now, by the hand of a monster, you were taken. All I want to do is scream." Pohlman was known for his love of sports and met his first wife, Kim, in Brentwood, with whom he had two children, Brianna and Tyler. Kim died of cancer in 2006, leaving Pohlman heartbroken.

Pohlman's father, Kenneth Sr., described his son's bond with Kelly as one of soulmates, emphasizing their deep connection. "They weren't just boyfriend and girlfriend," he said. "They were in love. And my son died trying to protect her. He was a hero."

The double murder has stunned the quiet North Shore town of St. James. Authorities say Daniel Coppola, Kelly's ex-husband, broke into the couple's $1.1 million home and shot Pohlman and Kelly in a hallway with a semiautomatic handgun. According to Assistant District Attorney Eric Aboulafia, Coppola fired on them while they were in a state of undress.

After the shooting, Coppola allegedly told his daughter, whom he had lured out of the house, that he had killed the couple. He was later arrested at his own home in St. James and sent for a mental health evaluation after expressing suicidal thoughts. The district attorney reported that Coppola admitted to the murders and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Family members described Coppola as abusive and a "maniac" towards Kelly, with his actions driven by personal grievances, including financial issues. Kelly's father, John Patton, spoke of her happiness with Pohlman. "The joy radiated around her," he said. "To have this happen is such a tragedy."

Pohlman's family is devastated. His brother, Tom, shared a light-hearted memory of teasing Kenneth about his dedication to the gym. "There were long periods without seeing each other," Tom said. "But when we did, I'd ask Kenny what he'd hurt. Meanwhile, he'd been going to the gym seven days a week."

Pohlman leaves behind three children and countless loved ones who remember him as a selfless protector who died trying to save the woman he loved.