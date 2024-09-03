Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympic Marathon Runner Fighting for Her Life in Hospital after Boyfriend Set Her on Fire in Horrific Petrol Attack

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei is currently hospitalized with 75 percent of her body burned and is reportedly fighting for her life after being set on fire by her boyfriend. Cheptegei had just returned to Kenya after competing for Uganda in the marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Police have confirmed that the attack took place at her home in western Trans Nzoia County, where she had been training. Cheptegei was reportedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. According to Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom, Ndiema bought a can of petrol, doused her with it, and set her ablaze during an argument on Sunday.

Olympian Fights for Her Life

"The boyfriend is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2pm on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church," Kosiom said, according to the Kenyan newspaper The Standard.

"Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.

"The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.

"The suspect was also caught by the fire and sustained serious burns."

Cheptegei is receiving care at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city. Ndiema, who also suffered burns, is being treated at the same facility.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation has confirmed the attack through social media. "We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalised at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

"This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her."

Neighbors Came to Her Rescue

According to local media reports, neighbors helped put out the flames, and both Cheptegei and Ndiema were admitted to the hospital with severe burns. Police found a five-liter jerry can, a bag, and a burned phone at the scene, as reported by Kenyan newspaper The Nation.

The local police chief said that the couple had been arguing over the land where the house was located before the fire broke out.

Cheptegei had bought the land in Trans Nzoia County, near the Ugandan border, and built the house there, which is near several training centers in Kenya.

Last month, Cheptegei finished 44th in the women's marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 33-year-old had also won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.

In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds.

In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead, with a postmortem revealing she had been strangled in Iten. Muthee's death came a few months after two-time World Championship medalist Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in the same town.