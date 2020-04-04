The 16-year-old Logan Williams, well known for the playing young Barry Allen on CW's The Flash, died due to unknown causes, on Thursday. The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his mother Marlyse Williams. The actor is survived by his mother Marlyse Williams, father Clive, and grandparents.

Williams death not related to COVID-19

In a communique to Today, Williams spokesperson Michelle Gauvin of Performers Management in Vancouver, British Columbia said, that even though the exact cause of Williams death is yet to be ascertained by the coroner, he certainly didn't die due to COVID-19.

"We are heartbroken. We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss. Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit. We will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," she said.

Marlyse told TriCity News that the family was absolutely devastated by the tragic news. "I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild due to social distancing constraints around the COVID-19 outbreak. It's hard," said the grieving mother. Hinting at Williams' Hollywood debut, Marlyse said: "With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star."

Who was Logan Williams?

The British Columbia born actor was well known for his roles in CW's The Flash. He played the younger version of the superhero Barry Allen aka The Flash, played by Grant Gustin. Williams was part of the series for two seasons.

It was in 2014 when Williams made his television debut at the age of 10 years for the television movie The Color Rain. The movie also starred Warren Christie and Lacey Chabert. A year later he joined the cast of The Whisperers, ABC's horror-mystery series co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Williams was also a part of period drama When Calls The Heart, where for 13 episodes he played the role of Miles Montgomery, the son of Chelah Horsdal's character in the series. He also acted in TV series Supernatural.

Social media floods with remembrances

Remembering the young actor, The Flash star Grant Gustin took to Instagram to express his grief. He posted a picture clicked during the shooting of the show in 2014. He captioned the post: "I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

Commenting on Gustin's post, casting director David Rapaport wrote: "I remember showing you his audition tape in my office. We were both so excited about his talent and how much you two looked alike. I remember how stoked you were and you said you both had similar eyebrows. So so sad. Rip."

In a post on Twitter, John Wesley Shipp, who played the original Flash and portrayed the role of Henry Allen on CW's The Flash wrote: "Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story."

"My condolences brotha, praying for the family and for all that knew him," musician Travis Atreo wrote.

Erin Krakow, who played the role of Elizabeth Thatcher and who stars in When Calls the Heart tweeted that she was heartbroken by the news. "Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I'm sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him," she went on in her tweet.