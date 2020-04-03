AT&T Warner Media's HBO is offering a variety of TV shows and movies worth 500 hours free for non-subscribers starting Friday. The content will be available without subscription on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

HBO will offer Warner Brothers movies like "Arthur", "Arthur 2: On the Rocks", "Blinded By the Light" and "The Bridges of Madison County". This will include shows like "Six Feet Under", "The Sopranos", "Succession" and "True Blood". However, HBO's hit series like "Game of Thrones", "Westworld", "Big Little Lies" and "Euphoria" will not be available to stream for free.

Viewers will be able to watch them from any platform that supports HBO NOW and HBO GO. It will be available on platforms like Android devices, iPhones, streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and many more.

HBO launching its new service in May

Existing plans of HBO already offer free content for a month. It is one way to attract viewers to its upcoming service HBO Max launching next month. It will cost $14.99 a month which will include original content, movies and TV shows for 10,000 hours.

Since people are stuck indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, the TV industry as a whole has seen a 20 per cent increase in viewership. HBO saw the highest usage of its platform as people are watching old shows, new shows, movies and documentaries.

AT&T also recently committed $5.5 million in the form of nourishing meals which will be provided to needy people. The company has already donated $1.5 million to World Central Kitchen, the non-profit organization that provides meals to needy communities in times of crises.

"We know that in the most challenging times, a meal can mean hope, dignity and a reminder that someone cares about you. With the support of AT&T, we can move with even more urgency to expand our reach, deliver more meals and remind the people who care for our communities that we care for them," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.