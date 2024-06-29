Lizzy Musi: 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star and Drag Racer Dies Aged 33 After Breast Cancer Battle

Lizzy Musi has died at the age of 33. The driver and reality TV star, known for her role in "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," succumbed to breast cancer. Her father, Pat Musi, announced her passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight," the post read.

"Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle," the post ended. Musi, a North Carolina native, gained fame on Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," a spinoff of the 2018 docu-series "Street Outlaws," which focused on drag racers competing on challenging terrains.

Losing a Tough Battle

She appeared on the show alongside her father Pat, who is an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, as noted on his website. Besides being a driver, she also served as the director of Musi Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina.

In April 2023, Musi revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post.

"Hey Everyone, I haven't been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver," she wrote, adding, "I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone's messages and calls. "

In June 2023, she revealed "the new me" after shaving her head.

"Never thought in a million years I would post a picture like this. I want to share every raw moment with you guys through my journey," Lizzy captioned the image. "2 nights ago I had to shave my head due to extreme hair loss," adding that her ex-fiance, Kye Kelly, helped her shave her head.

"Some days are tough to look in the mirror," she wrote.

Full of Life Even During Her Final Days

After winning at the 2023 "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings" invitational at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Musi expressed her joy to Drag Illustrated in August, saying, "I swear I haven't been this happy in my whole life. I just feel like I can do my job as a driver, and it just came so naturally. It felt so good to be able to be myself again and race."

She added, "I can't even begin to explain everything I've been going through and dealing with this cancer diagnosis – a lot of people had their doubts about me. I'm very thankful and blessed that I can keep doing what I'm doing."

Despite her health challenges, she emphasized that her determination remained strong, stating, "I still have the fire in me."

"I have such a huge support system that keeps me going. My family has been so supportive. It's incredible, and I'm so thankful for that."

Musi continued, "I'll sit in treatment rooms, getting this chemo done, and here I am a couple of days later in a race car, and now we won this race – it feels like the biggest accomplishment ever.

"We struggled so much, so I feel like going through all those struggles makes a win so much more worthwhile. Me and my dad got emotional at the top end, but we both know that we went through hell and back to get to where we're at. I look up to him so much."

"But there are days where I feel stronger than ever."