Ashley Parmeley: Missouri Mom Drown 2-Year-Old Son, Shoots Dead 9-Year-Old Daughter in Car Outside Police Station Before Confessing to Cops

A 36-year-old woman entered a Missouri police station on Tuesday morning and told officers that she had shot her 9-year-old daughter, leaving her in a car outside, and drowned her 2-year-old son earlier that day, according to authorities.

Ashley Parmeley, 36, was charged with the second-degree murder of her son, Isaac, while investigators are preparing charges for the death of her daughter, Scarlett. The car was spotted outside the station around 10:30 a.m. After Parmeley's confession, police began searching for her son. The search ended tragically when his body was found in a fountain near the Timber Creek Resort, 13 miles from the station on the outskirts of St. Louis.

Killer Mom

The sheriff said Parmeley had "strong ties" to the local community and believed she had never been in legal trouble. When Parmeley arrived at the police station, her clothes were described as "wet" and "disheveled."

According to its website, the Timber Creek Resort, owned by Holiday Inn, offers kayaking, golf, and hiking activities. The facility was closed on Tuesday as the investigation continued, reported The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Photos published by the Associated Press showed police searching a silver Mazda SUV with a Missouri license plate on Tuesday. Among the items retrieved from the car was a bloody beach towel, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the case on Wednesday morning.

Parmeley's daughter was identified as Scarlett in a press release from Festus Elementary School. The release mentioned that she had just finished the third grade.

"Scarlet's teachers and administrators say she was a bubbly, energetic, and trustworthy student. They say she was caring and compassionate, eager to please, with a good sense of humor," the statement read.

"She could make friends with anyone and she was very much looking forward to moving to the 4th grade when classes resume in August."

Tragic End

A local resident, Chrissy Cain, left flowers outside the police station and told Fox St. Louis, "We just can't stop thinking about it." Kaitlynn Wiley, who was with Cain, said, "I have three kids. I just can't imagine."

"We're all praying for you, and I'm so sorry that this happened. My prayers and thoughts are with you for sure," Wiley added.

Another family friend told the station that Scarlett enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing, and softball.

Parmeley is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail. Second-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison.

Marshak told the media on Tuesday that the children were accounted for and healthy on Monday. The other child involved in the case was also accounted for and seen with the victims the day before the tragedy.

On the morning of May 28, Parmeley changed her Facebook profile photo to a plain black image. Another recent post is a meme featuring an assault rifle with the words "Shall Not Be Infringed."