Liza Koshy Suffers Nasty Fall on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet as She Struggled to Walk in 8-Inch Platform Heels [WATCH]

Liza Koshy suffered a nasty fall at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday evening. Wearing eight-inch platform heels, the 27-year-old star of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', stumbled and fell while walking the red carpet. Despite the embarrassing incident, she maintained her composure and continued to laugh it off.

Several bystanders immediately rushed to her side, helping her regain her footing while she continued to pose for photos in her striking red gown from Marchesa. However, she didn't look embarrassed and smartly continued to pose for photos A video from the Associated Press, shared on X by Variety reporter Katcy Stephan, captured the entire fall, showcasing Liza Koshy's remarkable recovery.

Nasty Fall in Front of All

Video footage of the incident swiftly went viral on X, with social media users slamming her choice of "absolutely RIDICULOUS shoes." 'Wear shoes you can walk in lady!!' one user wrote.

Another commenter echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that she should "wear proper shoes" next time, while a concerned fan praised her for "handling it with grace."

"I hope she's okay! Tripping can happen to anyone," the X user reminded others.

Koshy, who began her career on Vine in 2013 and later became a viral sensation on YouTube, has transitioned from an internet personality to a Hollywood actress over the years.

Her notable roles include portraying the first-ever female transformer, Ruby Gillman, in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' as well as roles in 'Teenage Kraken' and Susanna Fogel's 'Cat Person.'

Koshy is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix film 'Family Affair', alongside Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates, and Zac Efron. She is also set to appear in 'My Ex-Friend's Wedding,' where she will share the screen with Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Statler.

In the Spotlight

Koshy was among the numerous celebrities who attended the 96th Oscars, a prestigious event recognizing the outstanding films of 2023. The glamorous ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The most eagerly awaited movies of the past year, namely "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" bagged most of the major awards.

The Oscars ceremony kicked off with drama, starting five minutes late due to pro-Palestine protesters blocking roads. The demonstrations caused delays for some of the biggest stars arriving at the Dolby Theater.

Emma Stone stood out as one of the best-dressed celebrities, adorned in a custom Louis Vuitton pale mint peplum gown. Later in the evening, she won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Poor Things.'

Margot Robbie, despite not receiving a nomination for her role in 'Barbie', made a fashion statement in a black sequined Versace gown, earning praise for her style on the red carpet.

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie's co-star, exuded style in a classic black outfit with sparkly silver trim, bringing some "Kenergy" to the red carpet.

Cillian Murphy made history as the first Irish-born winner of the Best Actor award, securing the accolade for his outstanding performance in 'Oppenheimer.'

The film had a remarkable night at the Oscars, sweeping multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Murphy received the honor of Best Leading Actor for his acclaimed portrayal of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.