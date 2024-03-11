Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Scores Big With 7 Awards Including Best Picture, Director and Actor; Full List of Winners

The 96th Academy Awards were aired live on ABC on a Sunday, featuring comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the fourth occasion. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" delving into the unsettling beginnings of the atomic era, took center stage at the 96th Academy Awards, winning seven awards, including Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Director.

The film gained an added resonance at a time of international conflict, earning Oscars for Cillian Murphy's compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role as a vindictive bureaucrat. Poor Things' Emma Stone won the Best Actress award, stealing Killers of the Flower Moon's one shot at a win after ten nominations.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

BEST FILM

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction - WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie - WINNER

BEST EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Society of the Snow

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop - WINNER

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó