Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Scores Big With 7 Awards Including Best Picture, Director and Actor; Full List of Winners

Poor Things' Emma Stone won the Best Actress award, stealing Killers of the Flower Moon's one shot at a win after ten nominations.

The 96th Academy Awards were aired live on ABC on a Sunday, featuring comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the fourth occasion. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" delving into the unsettling beginnings of the atomic era, took center stage at the 96th Academy Awards, winning seven awards, including Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Director.

The film gained an added resonance at a time of international conflict, earning Oscars for Cillian Murphy's compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role as a vindictive bureaucrat. Poor Things' Emma Stone won the Best Actress award, stealing Killers of the Flower Moon's one shot at a win after ten nominations.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

BEST FILM

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction - WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie - WINNER

BEST EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER
Society of the Snow

BEST SOUND

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest - WINNER

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop - WINNER
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

