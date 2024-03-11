Oscars 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the 96th Academy Awards Online in US, UK, Canada, Australia and India

Film's biggest night is here, which will also see the awards season for 2024 coming to a close as all eyes will be on the 2024 Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards will be held place on Sunday, March 10, at a revised time of 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The event will be held at the Dolby Theater and will be broadcast live on ABC.

The Oscars can also be watched live and live-streamed in other countries. For a thorough overview of how and where to watch the Oscars 2024, covering everything from live streaming choices to broadcast schedules, refer to this comprehensive guide.

The Big Night

The 2024 Oscars are set to showcase the best films of 2023, such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," affectionately dubbed "Barbenheimer" after last summer's blockbuster. Other noteworthy films include "Poor Things," "American Fiction," and "The Holdovers."

The Academy has introduced a new category this year called Best Casting. However, this statuette won't be awarded until the 2026 Oscars.

The upcoming Oscars ceremony on Sunday will witness some notable milestones, including composer John Williams earning his record 49th Best Score Oscar nomination for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

In a historic moment, this year's Best Picture category sees two non-English films nominated for the award for the first time. Germany's Holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest" and the French film "Anatomy of a Fall" are both in the running to win.

Adding to the excitement, the "Godzilla" franchise has earned its first Oscar nomination, as the film "Godzilla Minus One" secures a nod in the Best Visual Effects category.

WHEN AND WHERE

The Oscars kick off on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, and will air from 7PM ET / 4PM PT to 10PM ET / 7PM PT.

TIMINGS FOR OTHER COUNTRIES

Australia: 10 AM (March 11, Monday)

Canada: 6:30 PM ET

New Zealand: 10 AM (March 11, Monday)

United Kingdom: 11:30 PM

India: 4:00 AM (March 11, Monday)

HOW TO WATCH

If you have cable or satellite, you can watch the Academy Awards on your local ABC station. You can also tune in to the Oscars from ABC's website or app by logging in with your television provider.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

If you don't have cable, you can still watch the Oscars by subscribing to streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream.

For viewers outside the United States, refer to a country-specific list to find the networks broadcasting the Oscars in your location.

Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus streamer

Canada: CTV and CTV.ca app

New Zealand: Disney+

India: Disney+Hotstar

United Kingdom: ITV1 and ITVX

Europe: Various networks including Duo networks, Nova Television, Pickx+, HRT 1 and HRT 2, TV2, YLE Teema Fem, Canal+, ProSieben, and more.

Asia: Disney+ Hotstar, Wowow, meWatch, Channel 5, CJ ENM, and more.

Middle East & Africa: Yes Movies HD, MBC, Shahid Plus, DStv's M-Net, and more.

Latin America: TNT, CNN Chile, HBO Max, Azteca 7, Azteca 13, and more.

Baltics, Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine: Various local broadcasters and streaming platforms.