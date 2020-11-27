England will be playing its first of the three T20 matches against host South Africa on Friday, 27 November. The series opener will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

While this is the first international match for South Africa since the Covid-19 lockdown, England has played as many as 18 international matches in the last couple of months. The English team had hosted the teams like Pakistan, West Indies and Australia.

It had beaten Australia in the T20 series, while tying the series with Pakistan, 1-1. This is their first tour since the coronavirus forced the countries to lockdown their borders to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

South Africa had faced England in its den in February in which the host had beaten the visitors, 2-1. Now, the Proteas will be desperately looking forward to changing the result, while the visitors would like to continue their success.

Teams Squad:

South Africa (ODI and T20I): Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla , Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

England T20I: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Umpires: Umpires: Bongani Jele (SA) and Allahudien Paleker (SA)

Where to Watch the Match RSA vs England in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 12.00 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match England vs South Africa in South Africa, the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be streamed live in Canada and the US by Willow TV.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.