The first of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, 27 November. Thus kicking off the two-month-long tour in the Sydney Cricket Ground.

This is the first tournament that India is playing since Covid-19 lockdown. The visitors will be quite confident with the fact that under Virat Kohli's leadership, India has beaten Australia back-to-back in 2018 in Australia and 2019 in India.

In fact, India has won three ODI series that played against Australia in the last couple of years. Whereas the last time that the Aussies emerged victorious was in 2015 when it beat the men in blue 4-1. In the last two matches played in the Sydney Cricket Ground, both the teams have registered one victory, each.

ODI squad of Indian Team: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

ODI squad of Australia Team: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. )