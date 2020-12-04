India will begin its three-match T20 series against Australia in Canberra from Friday, 4 December. After losing the series, 2-1 to the home side, the visitors will be trying to win this format of the game before it moves to the test series.

Although India lost the first two matches of the three-match ODI series, the Virat Kohli-led team beat Australia to end its losing streak. The visitors will be happy with the fact that they will be playing in the ground where it beat the home side two days ago.

Possible 11 of Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, AJ Tye/Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Possible 11 of India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey/Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. ). It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.