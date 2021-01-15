India team has made a strong comeback in the series since they were bowled out for paltry 36 runs in the series opener of Border-Gavasakar trophy in Adelaide. The Men in Blue's grit and determination have been appreciated by people fans and cricketers.

This was the same team which was written by experts to an extent where former Australian cricketer predicted that India will lose the series 4-0. Three matches later, the series is levelled at 1-1.

The way team India bounced back after the disastrous performance in Adelaide has silenced the critics. Especially, the Men in Blue's brilliant performance to save the last test has shown this team does not like to lose matches.

Now, the action shifts to Brisbane for the final match of the Border-Gavasakar trophy. Australia has to win the match to regain the trophy and a draw match means India will retain it till the two teams come face-to-face again in a few years.

The Aussies have not lost a match in Brisbane since 1988 and India has lost six matches in this ground and drawn one match in 2003.

Teams:

Marcus Harris has replaced Pucovski who is out of the series due to injury. Whereas India will have at least two replacements with Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out the series. Jasprit Bumrah is also doubtful due to abdominal strain.

Probable 11 for Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c and wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Probable 11 for India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus. It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.