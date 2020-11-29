The Indian team has not got the start that it was looking for in its series opener against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Virat Kohli-led side lost the match by 66 runs.

Sloppy fielding and poor bowling cost the Team India dearly in their match against the Aussies. The visitors are now all set for its second limited over match on Sunday at the same venue. The team is likely to go for some changes and Sharad Thakur or Kuldeep Yadav is expected to find a place in the side.

The Men in Blue needs to beat the hosts in order to stay alive in the 3-match series. For Australia, the home side is basking in the success for the first match and will do everything to finish off the series on Sunday in Sydney.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. ). It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.