India will be taking on Australia in the first test played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, 17 December. It is the first Day and Night overseas test match played by the Men in Blue.

The Team India has already announced its squad for the first test. Prithvi Shaw has got the opportunity to play in place of Shubman Gill, who batted well in the practise match. Shaw will be opening the innings along with Mayank Agarwal.

Wriddhiman Saha will be keeping the wickets as Rishab Pant has been left out from the squad for the pink-ball match. Ravichandran Ashwin has made it to the team for the opening match.

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the playing 11 for India for the Adelaide test.

Coming to the Australian squad, David Warner is not part of the team and Joe Burns is expected to get another opportunity.

Australia's Probable 11 for the opening test: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The visitors have lost three-match ODI series to Australia while winning the T20 series. As a result, the test series is nicely poised although the Aussies are favourites to win.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 12.00 pm (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus. It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.