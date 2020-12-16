India will be playing its first pink ball test overseas as it begins its four-match test tour in Australia. The two teams will be playing the series opener with a Day and Night clash in Adelaide on Thursday, 17 December.

Australia vs India Match Predictions

Australia are the favorite team to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Not only it has the advantage of playing at home, but the Aussies have also won all the Day and Night matches that it has played since 2016. Adding to the woes of the Men in Blue, Virat Kohli will be heading home on paternity leave after the first test. His absence for the next three test matches will make it difficult for his team to beat the host.

What Experts Say

Even before India kick-started the ODI and T20 series, former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke had predicted a whitewash for India in tests if Virat Kohli-lead team fails to taste success in the limited over cricket. "If India don't have success in the One-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they'll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion," he claimed.

Since, India lost the ODI series, but defeated the home team in T20, the test series now gets interesting.

Shane Warne's Prediction

Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia would defeat India in the four-match test series. "I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia," Shane Warne said.

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan predicts Australia to beat India 4-0 if the visitors lose the pink-ball test match. "'India will have to see off that trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, they have to nullify that the kookaburra new ball. If not, Australia will prove to be too strong and powerful. The pink ball Test is the key to the series. If Australia, as they generally do in the Adelaide Day-Night Test, they have never been beaten with the pink ball. If Australia win that Test match and then India lose Virat Kohli for the next three, this could be 4-0 for Australia,'' he claims.

India vs Australia Test Series in Last 10 Years

India and Australia have played six series with 22 matches in the last 10 years. The Men In Blue has won four series with 10 victories, while Australia has won two series and eight matches in total.

Australia in India 2010-11 (2 Test Matches)

India defeated Australia 2-0.

India in Australia 2011-12 (4 Test Matches)

Australia Beat India 4-0.

Australia in India 2012-13 (4 Test Matches)

India beat Australia 4-0.

India in Australia 2014-15 (4 Test Matches)

Australia Defeat India 2-0.

Australia in India 2016-17 (4 Test Matches)

India beat Australia 2-1.

India in Australia 2018-19 (4 Test Matches)

India beat Australia 2-1.

Where to Watch the Match Online in Singapore?

The match will be streamed live in Singapore at 12 pm on Hotstar Singapore.