Live Streaming: How to watch England vs India 4th Test Match Online in the US, Canada, UK, Africa, Singapore? Deets Inside

After suffering a back-to-back defeats, England team is ready for the fourth and final test against India. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 4 March.

After putting up a stunning performance in the series opener, England failed to capitalise on the early lead as it lost two matches without giving any fight to the hosts. In the last four innings, the visitors highest score is 164 runs and has not crossed the 200-run mark. This clearly tells the batting department has miserably let down the team.

The worrying part of the story is that the English could not even face 60 overs in the last four innings. If Joe Root's men want to beat the home side to level the series, the batting department should come out with flying colors.

England will be taking on India in T20 and ODI series and a victory here will lift the spirit of the team.

Possible Team for 11

Possible 11 for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Possible 11 for England: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer/Olly Stone, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

Where to watch the match live online?

Hotstar will be streaming the match live online in Singapore, Canada and the US.

In Singapore, the match begins at 12 pm local timing. Follow this link to watch the match live.

The cricket fans in the US and Canada catch the action live in the below-mentioned links:

Watch the 1st Test between India and England Live in the US and Canada at 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT.

Whereas the netizens can watch the match live in England at 4 am local time on Channel 4. The cricket lovers in Africa can enjoy the match updates on Super Sports.