Scottish comedian Edward Hugh McGinnis, known by his professional name Eddie Large, died at the age of 78 of coronavirus, his son confirmed. Due to strict rules being followed to slow down the transmission of the virus, he died alone in hospital without his friends or family.

His son Ryan McGinnis informed through a Facebook post on Thursday evening that Eddie was suffering from heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital. His heart was not strong enough to fight the deadly virus. "Dad fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day," he said.

Eddie Large was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in a double act that captivated millions for five decades. They used to perform in clubs in the beginning and switched to a TV career by participating and winning a talent show called "Opportunity Knocks" in 1971. They became a popular comedian face after acting in many TV shows including their own famous series "The Little and Large Show" and "Who Do You Do".

Comedians' tweets

English comedian Tommy Cannon expressed his condolence tweeting, "Devastated to hear that my good friend Eddie Large has passed away.. very heavy hearts at home today. Mine and Hazels hearts go out to Patsy and the family." While another TV presenter duo Ant and Dec wrote, "So sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Large. We had the pleasure of working with him and Sid a few years ago. He just loved making people laugh. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. X"

Oscar winner and three-time Emmy winner American Singer Adam Schlesinger also died from coronavirus on Wednesday. Star Wars actor Andrew Jack added to the growing numbers of celebrities dying due to coronavirus on March 31. The number of people infected around the world is close to one million; as many as 48,320 people have died due to coronavirus so far.