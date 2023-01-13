How Did Waffler69 Die? TikTok Star Taylor Who Shot to Fame Eating Bizarre Foods Dies of Cardiac Arrest Aged 33

TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for sampling unusual food and beverage items on social media, has died suddenly at the age of 33, leaving his fans shocked. Waffler69 had managed to win the hearts of millions by posting various content on social media. The news of his death came as a shock to many.

The social media sensation, whose real name was Taylor and who had 1.7 million followers on the website where he recorded videos of himself trying strange meals, passed away on Wednesday. The Louisiana-based viral star, whose real name was Taylor, suffered a "presumed heart attack" Wednesday night, according to his brother Clayton.

Breaking Million of Hearts

According to Clayton, Taylor started to feel uncomfortable and called his mother before calling for an ambulance to take him from his Louisiana home to the hospital. Hospitalized Taylor passed away.

The TikToker's brother said Taylor's dad and grandfather both suffered from genetic heart problems.

Clayton posted a TikTok on his own account early Thursday morning, explaining that Taylor had died shortly after being taken to the hospital. "This is still pretty new, I don't know what's gonna be happening in the near future," Clayton said. "But I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know. Please keep his legacy alive."

"Watch his content that he does have out," he added. "Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

Clayton has started a GoFundMe page for the purpose of funding Taylor's funeral expenses The appeal has so far raised $1,245 of the $1,500 goal.

Leaving Behind Memories

Taylor, who had been creating content for 16 years, uploaded his final TikTok video hours before his passing on Wednesday, in which he experimented with the popular Big Froot Loop dipped in milk. He has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, plus additional fans on Instagram and YouTube.

More than 32 million people have liked his quirky videos on TikTok, in which he made meals out of stale goods and tried toast with watermelon flavor. In addition, he had a reputation for devouring promotional foods from the past, such as Batman cereal from 1989 and Addams Family cereal from 1991.

Along with creating videos, Taylor also started making his own line of seasonings for food, merchandise and appeared on the website Cameo for celebrity video greetings.

His followers started paying tributes the moment news of his death broke. "I always loved watching you. You spread so much happiness and much laughter to all," one follower wrote.