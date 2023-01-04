The co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, James 'Buster' Coley, is dead at 72 in a suicide attempt â€“ a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found dead at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas on Monday.

Police officers found Coley and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Coley's daughter Kate Coley said her father recently suffered a stroke that deeply affected him. "Buster Coley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," she said. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Dave & Buster's also confirmed the death in a statement that highlighted Coley's easy laugh and deep care for his employees.

"Coley would be remembered as an innovative and creative force and for his pioneering spirit. Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time, and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."

Dave and James opened their first Dave & Buster's back in 1982. They have more than 140 locations across the US, including food with video arcade games.